Top of the class: Memphis Tigers student-athletes mark second-best semester in school history

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers student-athletes recorded a 3.268 grade point average in the Spring 2021 semester, which is the second-best semester in school history and marks the 16th-consecutive term of a 3.0 or higher GPA among all student-athletes.

Additionally, the men’s cross country team broke the single-semester team GPA record with a 3.719. The women’s tennis team had the highest female team GPA this semester at 3.672.

“This spring semester performance in the classroom is something that should make our student-athletes incredibly proud, as it does all of us in the athletic department and at the university,” Memphis Director of Athletics Laird Veatch said. “This semester was filled with the continued uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and its constant required adjustments and flexibility, and these number prove how dedicated our student-athletes remained to their studies during these external challenges.

“Kudos to our staff at the Center for Athletic Academic Services as well for their efforts providing support and resources to our student-athletes.”

Further highlights of the Spring 2021 semester include:

3.451 freshman GPA

301 student-athletes in the Tiger 3.0 GPA Club (71% overall, 84% of freshmen)

189 student-athletes with Dean’s List Honors for a 3.5 GPA or above, including 55 freshmen

51 student-athletes in the Tiger 4.0 GPA Club

Of the spring graduates, two graduated Summa Cum Laude (3.80-4.00 GPA), 13 graduated Magna Cum Laude (3.50-3.79) and 11 graduated Cum Laude (3.25-3.49)

Summa Cum Laude Graduates

Luke Biasi (men’s soccer)

Paige Sandwell (women’s track and field)

Magna Cum Laude Graduates

Edgar Alaniz (men’s soccer)

Josephine Cao (women’s tennis)

Katherine Cao (women’s tennis)

Guillaume Chevalier (men’s golf)

Parker Evans (men’s track and field)

Brayden Green (baseball)

Kathryn Hise (women’s track and field)

Alexandros Ierides (men’s soccer)

Borja Martin Torre (men’s golf)

Riley Patterson (football)

Clarissa Larisey (women’s soccer)

Jeremy Taylor (men’s tennis)

Arielle Kimm (rifle)

Cum Laude Graduates

Darin Cole (baseball)

Alana Davis (women’s basketball)

Vigdis Jonsdottir (women’s track and field)

Grayson Kemp (baseball)

DeeNia McMiller (women’s track and field)

Christopher Mikus (men’s soccer)

Joshua Northcutt (football)

Anna Palmer (volleyball)

Baylee Smith (softball)

Claire Sullivan (women’s tennis)

Joseph Wimberley (baseball)

