Memphis Tigers Tailgate Concert Series kicks off Saturday at the Liberty Bowl

Memphis Tigers officials announced Wednesday the concert series is returning for the 2021 season.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Before you catch the Memphis Tigers at the Liberty Bowl, you can check out some bands at Tailgate Concert Series.

It all kicks off Saturday, September 4th with City Mix before the Tigers take on Nicholls State at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 18th, Kevin and Bethany Paige will hit the stage before the Tigers take on Mississippi State at 3:00 p.m.

Twin Soul will perform Saturday, September 25th as the Tigers host UTSA.

Other concert dates for the rest of the season will be announced later.