Memphis Tigers to hold 'Friday Night Stripes' April 16 at Liberty Bowl stadium

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis football team will conclude spring practices on April 16, with the Friday Night Stripes spring game presented by T-Mobile. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

Parking — both general and tailgating — is free. Fans must enter through Access 4 off S. Hollywood Street for all parking.

Tailgating will be permitted beginning at 3 p.m. in Tiger Lane A, Tiger Lane D, Gold Lot 2 and Gold Lot 3. Every other space will be available in order to allow for social distancing between tailgating groups. Spaces will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. The maximum tailgate party size will be limited to eight people. General parking will be available in Blue Lot 12, Blue Lot 9, Red Lot 6 and ADA Lot.

The Friday Night Stripes game is also free. Fans must enter through Gate 3, which will open at 6 p.m. Masks must be worn at all times unless attendees are eating or drinking. Fans must sit in marked seats to provide proper social distancing. There will be multiple giveaways throughout the evening and fans must be in attendance to win. Limited concessions will be available in the Gate 3 area.

The game will be three quarters with 12 minutes each for the first and second. Those 24 minutes will be played like a standard game with segments for special teams between quarters. The third quarter will have no clock and will feature primarily situational football and special teams. There will also be on-field interviews during the game.

“We are extremely excited for the chance to see our fans back inside the Liberty Bowl on April 16,” said Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield. “Our team is competing at a high level this spring with playing time at several positions up for grabs. We look forward to Friday Night Stripes being another opportunity for our players to showcase their ability and earn their chance to contribute next fall as we continue building on the momentum we have as a program.”

In addition to the game, the band and cheer and dance teams will also perform, and 2021 Tiger football team schedule posters will be available for all fans while supplies last.