Memphis Tigers' Tyler Harris will enter transfer portal

Harris made the announcement on Twitter this weekend.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers sophomore guard Tyler Harris announced on Twitter he will enter the transfer portal.

The Cordova high school product did not start a game this year, after starting 15 in his freshman campaign. He averaged 8.7 points and 0.8 assists last season.

Baylor heavily recruited the 5-foot-9 Harris out of high school, before he chose to sign with Memphis in 2018.

