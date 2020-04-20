Memphis Tigers' Tyler Harris will enter transfer portal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers sophomore guard Tyler Harris announced on Twitter he will enter the transfer portal.
The Cordova high school product did not start a game this year, after starting 15 in his freshman campaign. He averaged 8.7 points and 0.8 assists last season.
Baylor heavily recruited the 5-foot-9 Harris out of high school, before he chose to sign with Memphis in 2018.
RELATED: Memphis Tigers quarterback Brady White talks about how he and his teammates are staying busy during coronavirus outbreak