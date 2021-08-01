Memphis Tigers women's basketball game against Wichita State postponed

The Shockers have entered a 10-day pause due to COVID-19 issues, the American Athletic Conference announced Friday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis women's basketball game against Wichita State scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 13 has been postponed. The Shockers have entered a 10-day pause due to COVID-19 issues, the American Athletic Conference announced this morning.

Rescheduling information has yet to be determined.

Wednesday's scheduled contest with Wichita State becomes the fifth Memphis women’s game this season affected by COVID-19 related issues. The Tigers also had matchups against Southern Illinois (Nov. 29) and UCF (Dec. 30) postponed and all games against SMU canceled.

Up next for the Tigers is a Saturday contest at Tulsa on Jan. 9. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT and the game can be seen on ESPN+. For more information on the Memphis women's basketball team, follow the Tigers on social media at @MemphisWBB.