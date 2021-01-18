Memphis Tigers WR Tahj Washington named to FWAA Freshman All-America Team

Memphis redshirt freshman wide receiver Tahj Washington has been selected to the Football Writers’ Association of America Freshman All-America Team.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis redshirt freshman wide receiver Tahj Washington has been selected to the Football Writers’ Association of America Freshman All-America Team.

Washington led all freshmen nationally with 743 receiving yards during the 2020 season. His season total is second in Memphis history for a freshman, just behind Bobby Ward’s 744 yards in 1973.

The Marshall, Texas, native also had 43 receptions and six touchdowns. His 92-yard touchdown catch against Tulane on Dec. 5 was the longest play of the season for the Tigers.

Memphis has now had a player make the FWAA Freshman All-America Team in four of the past five seasons. Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon and Wyoming are the only other programs with at least one FWAA Freshman All-American each season during that span.

“When the opportunity presented itself, Tahj stepped up and became an important playmaker for us,” said Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield. “He’s a hard worker with special talents, and we look forward to watching him continue to grow as a student-athlete in our program. Tahj is also yet another example that if you come to Memphis, you can develop into a player capable of making a name for yourself early in your career.”

After having five catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Temple on Oct. 24, Washington was named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll and honorable mention Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week. He also earned honorable mention Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week honors following a seven-catch, 131-yard performance in a win over UCF on Oct. 17.

Washington had eight catches for 105 yards in the Tigers’ Montgomery Bowl victory over Florida Atlantic on Dec. 23, his third 100-yard game of the season. He also had 104 receiving yards on Oct. 31 at then-No. 7 Cincinnati as he and teammate Calvin Austin III were the only two players with at least 100 receiving yards against the top defense in the American Athletic Conference during the regular season.

Overall, Washington joins punter Tom Hornsey (2010), kick returner Tony Pollard (2016), defensive back T.J. Carter (2017) and running back Kenneth Gainwell (2019) on the list of Tigers to make the FWAA Freshman All-America Team.