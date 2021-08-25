MemphisRising | Memphis Tigers show off plan to upgrade athletics facilities and operations

The Memphis Tigers are looking ahead to the future of athletics at the university with #MemphisRising – released at Wednesday’s Board of Trustees meeting.

The master plan, which coaches and athletic department staff began working on in the fall of 2020, will be completed in phases to renovate the Park Avenue Campus, known as Tiger Park. The plan brings together academic and athletic facilities in one area.

There will be apartment-style housing for students and student athletes, which will bookend Tiger Park to the north.

There are plans for a ‘Student Athlete Success Center,’ which will provide support services for students’ welfare, academic support, dining, administrative support, athletic green space, and venue gateway.

Other plans include a new soccer and track stadium and continued expansion of the Murphy Complex.