New seating options being offered for 2021 Memphis Tigers Football at Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium will have a pair of brand-new seating options for the 2021 Memphis Tiger football season designed to give fans the chance to experience Tiger Football in unique and innovative ways. The new spaces were made possible by the ongoing partnership between the City of Memphis and Memphis Athletics.

The all-inclusive Outdoor Club features some of the best views of the game, food provided by Andrew Michael Restaurant Group and an open bar, and the Tiger Terrace presented by Green Mountain Technology is designed as an outdoor patio bar with open seating.

“The Liberty Bowl is an incredibly historic venue for our football program,” Memphis Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Laird Veatch said. “As we look to continue to grow our fanbase and improve the experience for our fans, we believe these outdoor premium spaces will provide a fun new social experience in the Liberty Bowl.

“These spaces will also give fans a small taste of what’s to come, as we are currently working with our partners at the City to secure an architect to design major renovations to the stadium as part of the Liberty Park development already underway.”

Outdoor Club

Located just outside the Indoor Club at the top of sections 103, 104 and 105

Tables are sold in 2s and 4s, and larger group accommodations are also available

All-inclusive premium experience with an open bar and food provided by Andrew Michael Restaurant Group

Seats are sold on a season basis for $1,550 each

For more information and to secure tickets, fans can contact the Tiger Scholarship Fund at (901) 678-2334 or TSF@memphis.edu

Tiger Terrace presented by Green Mountain Technology

Located in the upper seating areas of sections 112, 113 and 114

Rather than being a ticketed area, access to come and go is available via passes*

Access passes are sold on a season basis and cost $125 for season ticket holders and $250 for all other fans

For more information and to secure access, fans can contact the Memphis Ticket Office at (901) 678-2331 or TigerTickets@memphis.edu

(*) an access pass for the Tiger Terrace presented by Green Mountain Technology does not allow entry to Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. A separate game ticket is still required.

Season ticket holders whose seat locations were impacted by the stadium upgrades have been given an opportunity to move locations at no additional charge, as well as the first right to purchase access passes for the Tiger Terrace presented by Green Mountain Technology.

Season tickets for 2021 start at just $99, and with the Tigers coming off a record seventh-straight bowl appearance more than half of available tickets are reduced in price. Season tickets can be purchased online at www.GoTigersGoTix.com or by calling (901) 678-2331.

Memphis finished 8-3 in 2020 in Ryan Silverfield’s first season as head coach. The record marks the highest winning percentage by a first-year head coach in school history. The Tigers capped the season with a 25-10 victory over Florida Atlantic in the Montgomery Bowl to earn their first bowl victory since 2014.