Rasheed Wallace will reportedly join Memphis Tigers basketball coaching staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — NBA veteran Rasheed Wallace has reportedly agreed to head to the University of Memphis to become an assistant coach for Penny Hardaway and the Tigers.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania tweeted the report Wednesday.

Jermaine Johnson’s contract expires at the end of the month, and Wallace will reportedly replace him.

This is a reunion of sorts for Wallace and current Memphis assistant coach Larry Brown. Brown coached Wallace during their NBA championship with the Detroit Pistons in 2004.

Wallace will join Brown and Robb Hornett as assistant coaches for the Tigers staff.

Meanwhile, 2021 five-star prospect Emoni Bates is visiting Memphis Wednesday.