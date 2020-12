Wednesday night, the Memphis Tigers beat Florida Atlantic for the 2020 Montgomery Bowl.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Tigers football team beat Florida Atlantic in Wednesday night's Montgomery Bowl 25 to 10.

This bowl game was created after the cancellation of the Fenway Bowl.

It was a contest that pitted two first-year coaches on the sidelines: Ryan Silverfield for Memphis and Willie Taggert for FAU.

The was the seventh year in a row the Tigers went bowling.

Brady White threw for 3 touchdowns as Memphis finished the COVID-impacted year with 8 wins and 3 losses.

All Smiles in Montgomery 🏆



ALL IN | @MontgomeryBowl pic.twitter.com/kWxUtTQbNd — Memphis Football (@MemphisFB) December 24, 2020