Sophomore Landers Nolley II is listed on the 2021 Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Tigers redshirt-sophomore Landers Nolley II has been named to the 2021 John R. Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List, the organization announced Tuesday.

Given annually since its inception in 1976 and presented by Wendy’s, the Wooden Award honors the most outstanding player in men’s and women’s basketball. The 50 student-athletes on the Watch List are considered strong candidates for the 2021 award, as well as the Wooden Award All American Team. The Top 50 Watch List will be culled to a midseason list, a late season list and a National Ballot as the season progresses, with nearly 1,000 national voters ranking 10 choices to determine the All American Team and the Wooden Award winner.

Through three games in his debut season as a Tiger, all starts, Nolley II is averaging 13.7 points and 29.6 minutes per contest. He has connected on 8-of-17 3-point attempts (.471). Nolley II transferred to Memphis from Virginia Tech, where he was named to the Atlantic Coast Conference All-Freshman Team after averaging 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists last season.

His scoring average at Virginia Tech ranked ninth in the ACC and 12th nationally among freshmen, and he was the first freshman to lead the Hokies in scoring since Virginia Tech joined the ACC for the 2004-05 season.

Nolley II is one of two players from the American Athletic Conference on the Wooden Award Top 50 Watch List (Caleb Mills, Houston). Last season, both Precious Achiuwa and James Wiseman represented Memphis on the Wooden Award Watch List, and Achiuwa was on the midseason Top 25 list.

