The Memphis Tigers are going to Hawaii

The Tigers accepted the invitation to the 2021 EasyPost Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis football team will be playing to the 2021 EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl on Christmas Eve at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on the University of Hawaii at Mānoa campus.

The Tigers will play a team from the Mountain West, which will be announced later in the week. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN at 7pm Central Standard Time.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be headed to the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl,” head coach Ryan Silverfield remarked. “It’s going to be a once in a lifetime experience for our student-athletes and fans and we look forward to facing a high-quality program from the Mountain West.”

If you would like to go to the game, you can purchase tickets at GoTigersGo.com. All bowl ticket revenue will be used to support Memphis Athletics.

There will COVID safety protocols for anyone going to the game. All attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and download the LumiSight UH app where they will upload their vaccination card and complete the daily health check-in.

Anyone entering the state of Hawaii must adhere to the state’s Safe Travels program. Click here for more information about Safe Travels Hawaii.