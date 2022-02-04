Memphis Tigers Basketball is giving away FREE tickets to Saturday night's game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers want to help Memphians keep warm and are offering fans a free ticket to Saturday's men's basketball game.
The tickets will be given out inside the FedEx Forum Grand Lobby near the Grizzlies Team Store when doors open Saturday. Tickets are one per person and all parties must be present to claim a ticket. Doors will open at 6pm for the 7pm tip-off against UCF.
“We hope all of Memphis is safe after the challenging winter weather this week,” Memphis Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Laird Veatch said. “We are glad we can offer a bit of a break and some entertainment Saturday night. FedExForum will be nice and warm, and what better way to spend a Saturday night than by watching basketball with Tiger Nation.”
Saturday night’s game is also the Larry Finch/Penny Hardaway commemorative "Coaches Edition" coin giveaway for the first 5,000 fans, courtesy of Regional One Health. Coach Hardaway has signed a selection of coin boxes that will be mixed into what is being distributed at the doors.