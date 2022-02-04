Memphis Tigers Basketball is giving away FREE tickets to Saturday night's game

Fans can receive one free ticket per person, and all parties must be present to claim the ticket.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers want to help Memphians keep warm and are offering fans a free ticket to Saturday's men's basketball game.

The tickets will be given out inside the FedEx Forum Grand Lobby near the Grizzlies Team Store when doors open Saturday. Tickets are one per person and all parties must be present to claim a ticket. Doors will open at 6pm for the 7pm tip-off against UCF.

“We hope all of Memphis is safe after the challenging winter weather this week,” Memphis Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Laird Veatch said. “We are glad we can offer a bit of a break and some entertainment Saturday night. FedExForum will be nice and warm, and what better way to spend a Saturday night than by watching basketball with Tiger Nation.”

It's been a tough week of weather. 🥶



Take a break and enjoy some Tiger entertainment with a 𝙁𝙍𝙀𝙀 𝙏𝙄𝘾𝙆𝙀𝙏 to Saturday's @Memphis_MBB game!



Claim your free ticket in the @FedExForum Grand Lobby when doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7:00 game.



📰 https://t.co/4Jkrnqvptg pic.twitter.com/SbH6BrSSXD — Memphis Tigers (@TigersAthletics) February 4, 2022