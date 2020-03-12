There's a second Tiger invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl

In place of game, players will participate in virtual training sessions with current NFL coaches and operations staff to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis senior kicker Riley Patterson has received an invitation to the 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Though the game itself has been canceled due to challenges presented by COVID-19, Shrine Bowl organizers are still announcing selections for the game to recognize outstanding senior seasons.

In place of game, players will participate in virtual training sessions with current NFL coaches and operations staff to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft. Some players will also participate in various virtual experiences with Shriners Hospitals for Children patients in recognition of the game's nearly century-long commitment to supporting the health care system's life-changing mission.

Congratulations to Riley Patterson @rileypatterson7 on being selected for the East-West Shrine Bowl All-Star game @ShrineBowl A great honor, for a great Tiger! 🐅 pic.twitter.com/UbSvdP7QTS — Ryan Silverfield (@RSilverfield) December 3, 2020

Patterson is one of the most accomplished kickers in school history. His 78% career field goal percentage is first in program history, ranking ahead of former Tigers and NFL veterans Stephen Gostkowski and Jake Elliot. Patterson is second in Memphis history in career points kicking (412) and third in career field goals made (60).

The Edwardsville, Ill., native was a first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection last season and has been listed on the Lou Groza Award watch list for two consecutive seasons.