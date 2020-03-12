There's a second Tiger invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis senior kicker Riley Patterson has received an invitation to the 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl.
Though the game itself has been canceled due to challenges presented by COVID-19, Shrine Bowl organizers are still announcing selections for the game to recognize outstanding senior seasons.
In place of game, players will participate in virtual training sessions with current NFL coaches and operations staff to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft. Some players will also participate in various virtual experiences with Shriners Hospitals for Children patients in recognition of the game's nearly century-long commitment to supporting the health care system's life-changing mission.
Patterson is one of the most accomplished kickers in school history. His 78% career field goal percentage is first in program history, ranking ahead of former Tigers and NFL veterans Stephen Gostkowski and Jake Elliot. Patterson is second in Memphis history in career points kicking (412) and third in career field goals made (60).
The Edwardsville, Ill., native was a first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection last season and has been listed on the Lou Groza Award watch list for two consecutive seasons.
Patterson, who is also among 30 FBS student-athletes selected as a candidate for the 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award, is the second Memphis player to be selected to the 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl along with quarterback Brady White, who was invited on Wednesday.