Thursday's Memphis vs Wichita State game has been postponed

Continuing with COVID precautions, this will be the Tigers' third game affected.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Thursday’s Memphis men’s basketball game at Wichita State has been postponed due to the Tigers’ pause in basketball activities, the American Athletic Conference announced Saturday.

Memphis halted activities Wednesday until further notice as a result of positive COVID-19 cases and the ensuing contact tracing among Tier I individuals within the program. The Wichita State game is the Tigers’ third contest affected by the situation. Memphis’ next scheduled game is now Sunday, Feb. 21 against Temple.

The University remains in constant contact with the AAC’s Medical Advisory Group, and additional information based on their recommendations will be announced as it is available.