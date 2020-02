The bubble may not have burst, but the University of Memphis men’s basketball team’s outside shot at making the NCAA tournament just took a hit.

DALLAS, Texas (localmemphis.com) – The bubble may not have burst, but the University of Memphis men’s basketball team’s outside shot at making the NCAA tournament just took a hit.

The Tigers lost to SMU by a score of 58-53 Tuesday night in Dallas. Freshman star Precious Achiuwa had his 24th career double-digit point game and led the Tigers with 17 points.