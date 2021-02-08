Tigers football single-game tickets now on sale

Single-game tickets as well as season tickets can be purchased online or by calling (901) 678-2331.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Single-game tickets for the 2021 Memphis Football season are now available.

Single-game tickets for Mississippi State will go on sale August 16, and tickets for that game will start at $60 per seat.

Single-game tickets as well as season tickets can be purchased here or by calling (901) 678-2331. There are also two mini-plan options.

For mini plans, the Blue Pack starts at $70 per seat and includes the Mississippi State game and either the Nicholls State, UTSA or Tulane games. The Gray Pack starts at $90 per seat and features the Mississippi State game, one American Athletic Conference game and either Nicholls State or UTSA.

Season tickets for 2021 start at just $99, and with the Tigers coming off a record seventh-straight bowl appearance more than half of available tickets are reduced in price.