Tigers pounce on Knights once again

Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team continues its winning ways, earns another conference win

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — After crushing the University of Central Florida 96-69 Monday at the FedExForum, the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team took it to UCF again, beating the Knights 75-61 in downtown Memphis Wednesday night.

Landers Nolley led the Tigers in scoring with 18 points. D.J. Jeffries dropped in 11 points while Moussa Cissa and Boogie Ellis each added 9.

Memphis led 30-23 at halftime, led by Boogie Ellis’ 9 points on 4-7 shooting. At the half, the Knights were ice cold from the three-point line, shooting a dismal 1-13 (7.7%).

With the win, Memphis is now 11-6 on the year, with a 7-3 record in the American Athletic Conference, which is good for third place.

The Tigers next game is against East Carolina University Saturday afternoon at FedExForum.