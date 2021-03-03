Tigers trounce Bulls, earn 6th win a row

Memphis Tigers beat USF 73-52 in Tampa, keep NCAA tournament hopes alive

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s March, but instead of madness there was gladness for Memphis Tigers fans.

The University of Memphis’s men’s basketball team stoked the faint embers of a berth in the NCAA tournament Tuesday night by beating up on the University of South Florida Bulls in Tampa, coming away with a 73-52 win.

For the sixth game in a row, Memphis’ starters were Landers Nolley, Boogie Ellis, Lester Quinones, Deandre Williams, and Moussa Cisse. The Tigers were led by Boogie Ellis with 18 points and 4 rebounds. Deandre Williams added 13 and 9 boards, and Lester Quinones contributed 12 points and 7 rebounds.

The Tigers pounced to a 36-23 lead at halftime behind 12 points by Boogie Ellis. D. J. Jeffries has 8 points and 3 rebounds, and Deandre Williams added 7 points and 2 boards at the break. Memphis dominated the boards, out-rebounding USF 27-13 at halftime.

Memphis’ record improves to 15-6 overall and 11-3 in the American Athletic Conference.