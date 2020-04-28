Undrafted Memphis Tigers find their way to the NFL

Several former University of Memphis football players a part of the National Football League even after not being drafted

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — They didn't get their names called on draft day, but three undrafted Memphis Tigers are still moving on to the NFL.

In addition to Antonio Gibson, Chris Claybrooks, and Dustin Woodard, who were selected in this weekend's NFL Draft, three Tigers signed undrafted free agent contracts. Running back Patrick Taylor (Packers), defensive end Bryce Huff (Jets) and offensive lineman Scottie Dill (Falcons) were all picked up by NFL teams.

"It's a chance to live out a childhood dream," Taylor said. "I'm thankful and looking forward to being a Packer."

While grateful for the opportunity, the experience of going undrafted will remain in their memories.

"The chip on my shoulder right now is the size of a boulder,"Taylor said.