No tailgating at Tiger Lane: University of Memphis issues health directives for season home opener

Social distancing, limited parking access, and no tailgating are some of the directives in place.

In order to adhere to health directives, the University of Memphis football home opener on Sept. 5 against Arkansas State will have several health and safety directives in place.

Memphis is moving to a digital ticketing platform for the 2020 season. This change will allow for a touchless experience while entering the game. Specific details, including how-to videos and instructions will be sent to fans who will have access to attending the game. Exact seat locations will also be delivered at that time.

Parking access will be limited to those attending games and tailgating is not permitted in any parking lot, including Tiger Lane. Parking instructions will be delivered as part of the digital ticket communication, and parking will only open two hours prior to kickoff.

For season ticket holders who have not yet made their selection in both the 6-foot and 12-foot social distancing scenarios, please visit www.KeepMemphisRoaring.com and click on the link to the online selection form. Fans who do not make a selection by the Aug. 19 deadline will be automatically enrolled in the "opt-in" to socially distanced seats in the 6-feet scenario and in the "donate" option in the 12-feet scenario. Please join three out of four Tiger Fans that have decided to opt-in to #KeepMemphisRoaring!

Memphis Athletics announces home football game access for 2020 season - University of Memphis Athletics Story Links MEMPHIS - In order to adhere to health directives, the University of Memphis football home opener on Sept. 5 against Arkansas State will have several health and safety directives in place. Memphis is moving to a digital ticketing platform for the 2020 season.