University of Memphis launches 'MaximUM' to help student-athletes with NIL branding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Athletics has announced the launch of “MaximUM,” a comprehensive program to provide its student-athletes with education and resources to get the “maximum” out of their brands in the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) era.

MaximUM is powered by Opendorse, the market-leading NIL readiness program. In addition to dozens of colleges across the nation, Opendorse is the solution in the space for thousands of professional athletes in the NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour and LPGA Tour.

Unique to Memphis is a series of robust partnerships with the University of Memphis’ Crews Center for Entrepreneurship, Fogelman College of Business & Economics and the Kemmons Wilson Sport Management programs to assist with education and implementation. Student-athletes will have access to classes, seminars and resources within these units to help gain a full understanding of the dynamic possibilities both while in college and afterwards in their professional lives.

Through MaximUM, Memphis student-athletes in all sports will have access to the three core pillars of Opendorse’s NIL solution – assessment, education and performance – each of which is tailored to the individual student-athlete.

Assessment

Each student-athlete will be able to run an in-depth analysis of their “social media health,” which features personalized insights and a valuation of their social media NIL.

Education

From benchmarks to tools and personal planning, student-athletes receive education emphasizing the opportunity and the next steps in the process for maximizing the value of their NIL.

Performance

When it’s time to “go to market,” student-athletes will be able to put their personal insights and education into practice. Every step of the way, they will have access to tools and resources necessary to successfully use their brands at the highest level possible. Hundreds of brands use the Opendorse platform to seek out and execute endorsement campaigns.

Additional components of MaximUM on the Opendorse platform include:

A drag-and-drop, one-tap publishing platform where student-athletes can receive content in media libraries to share in real time on their social media feeds.

Video tutorials and question-and-answer resources from industry leaders and professional athletes.

The ability to seamlessly disclose transactions to safeguard eligibility.

It's a new era.



What Memphis is Saying About MaximUM

“The MaximUM program will empower our student-athletes to get the maximum out of their experience as Tigers. Because Memphis Athletics is such a central part of the Memphis business community, we believe the Name, Image and Likeness era will present special opportunities for Tiger student-athletes, and we are proud to provide these resources for them. We are especially appreciative to have campus partners who are so uniquely positioned to provide education in different aspects of financial management, brand building and entrepreneurship as a key part of the MaximUM program” - Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Laird Veatch

“We are very excited about our partnership with Opendorse so that our student-athletes can maximize their Name, Image and Likeness opportunities here at the University of Memphis. Our city is one that will provide excellent possibilities for the branding of the individuals in our athletic programs. MaximUM will be there to assist and allow all student-athletes the ability to use their NIL to their top potential.” - Head football coach Ryan Silverfield

“The MaximUM program is huge for our men’s basketball team and our entire athletic department. Having access to the same resources the professionals use is a major plus, and this is yet another example of how the University prepares our student-athletes for success on and off the court. MaximUM is a game-changing opportunity for everyone involved.” - Head men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway

“I am thrilled our young women will have access to MaximUM. It is critical that all our student-athletes are able to maximize their earning potential in the Name, Image and Likeness era and receive proper guidance in how to do so. The commitment from our University reflects the mission of our program and ensures their preparedness. MaximUM is yet another example of what makes being a Tiger special.” - Head women’s basketball coach Katrina Merriweather