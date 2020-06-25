University of Memphis athletes, staff member, test positive for COVID-19

The three athletes and one staff member are now in isolation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis says three student-athletes and one athletic department staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and are now in isolation.

The following is the news release from the school:

"University of Memphis Athletics announced three student-athletes and one athletic department staff member have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. In standing with pre-determined procedures, the student-athletes and staff member have been placed in isolation, and medical staff are conducting contact-tracing activities. Due to privacy concerns, names will not be released and impacted sports will not be identified.

The University of Memphis continues to coordinate with local, state and federal entities regarding COVID-19 to reduce risk on campus and protect the health and safety of the community. Daily updates from the University of Memphis, including campus resources, preventative actions and more, are available at www.memphis.edu/coronavirusupdates."

Coronavirus Updates Visit the Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) for the most current information > View a Global Map showing confirmed cases > CDC Guidance for Travelers > COVID-19 FAQs (CDC) > Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 Updates > The President's Coronavirus Guidelines for America: Do Your Part to Slow the Spread of the Coronavirus >