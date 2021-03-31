University of Memphis basketball stars D. J. Jeffries, Boogie Ellis, and Damion Baugh enter transfer portal

According to multiple reports, the players will be leaving the men's basketball team.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 5:20PM, March 31:

D.J. Jeffries, a 6'7" forward from Olive Branch, Mississippi, also has entered the transfer portal.

Memphis F D.J. Jeffries (SO) has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/LSBhdU07RH — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 31, 2021

--------------------

Bye-bye, Boogie and Baugh.

According to multiple reports Wednesday afternoon, University of Memphis basketball stars Boogie Ellis and Damion Baugh have entered the transfer portal.

Days after helping the Tigers win the NIT championship, Ellis, a 6’3” sophomore guard from San Diego, and Baugh, a 6'3" guard from Nashville, will be leaving the University of Memphis men’s basketball team.

Here is Boogie’s bio, as listed on gotigersgo.com:

2021 AAC Sixth Man of the Year

2019-20 Season (Freshman) Started 27 of 31 games and averaged 8.0 points and 3.3 rebounds. . . . Scored a season-high 22 points in a Nov. 8 home victory against UIC. Hit six 3-pointers vs. UIC, which was one shy of tying the record for most 3-pointers by a Tigers' freshman. . . . In the Barclays Center Classic game in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Nov. 28, he scored 21 points (on 7-of-11 shooting) in a win over NC State. He scored 17 points in the opening half. . . . Finished third on the team with 36 3-pointers made. . . . Pulled down a career-high eight rebounds Jan. 4 against Georgia. . . . Scored 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting in an overtime loss at Cincinnati on Feb. 13. . . . Had four 3-pointers and 17 points overall in a home win over East Carolina Feb. 19. . . . His 39 steals ranked second on the team to Alex Lomax (46). . . . Played a season-high 34 minutes against UCF on Jan. 29.

Memphis guard Boogie Ellis has entered the transfer portal, sources told ESPN. Averaged 10.2 points this season. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 31, 2021

2019 Summer Ellis averaged 11.3 points and 4 rebounds during the team's 2019 Foreign Tour in The Bahamas. In the four-game exhibition series against Bahamian teams, Ellis shot 43 percent (16-of-37) . . . He scored 17 points in the team's final game of the series to tie for scoring honors with D.J. Jeffries. . . . Had 7 rebounds in the TIgers' 87-77 victory over the Bahamas National Team.

Memphis G Boogie Ellis (SO) has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/kXDZvlBU5m — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 31, 2021

High School (Mission Bay) A 4-star guard from San Diego, Rejean 'Boogie' Ellis was ranked as the nation's 32nd overall player in the Class of 2019 by 247Sports. . . . Participated in the 2019 Jordan Brand Classic in April in Las Vegas. . . . He averaged 17.2 points and shot 46 percent from the field on the 2018 NIKE EYBL circuit. . . . As a senior at Mission Bay High, he scored 51 points in a season-opening win over Mt. Miguel. . . . Scored 43 points in a late-December victory over Seattle O'Dea in the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic. . . . As a junior, he averaged 24 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists and was named San Diego Section Player of the Year. . . . Led Mission Bay to the CIF Open Division title with a 34-point performance against Torrey Pines. . . . After leading Mission Bay to an 18-13 record as a senior, he narrowly missed repeating as San Diego Section Player of the Year.

Memphis G Damion Baugh (SO) has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/YI2XmZWLvn — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 31, 2021

2019-20 Season (Freshman) Baugh started 25 of 31 games, including the first 15 of his career. . . . Averaged 4.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and finished with 86 assists, second on the team to Alex Lomax. . . . Dished out eight assists in the season opener against South Carolina State, the most by a Tiger in a season opener since Vincent Askew dished out nine against Arkansas State during the 1984-85 season. . . . Scored a season-high 15 points in the Dec. 30 American Athletic Conference opener against Tulane. . . . Instrumental in the upset of Tennessee on Dec. 14 in Knoxville. He scored seven of his 10 points in the second half. . . . Also, stripped ball away from a Tennessee player after a rebound under the Memphis goal and put in back in the hoop for a 44-43 lead with just under four minutes remaining. . . . With 1:43 to go in Knoxville, he dropped in a 3-pointer -- one of five during the season -- for a 49-47 Tigers' advantage. . . . Played a season-high 31 minutes against No 14 Oregon Nov. 12 in Portland. . . . Set 11 of his career highs in the month of December. Averaged 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in six December games.

2019 Summer Baugh had an impressive showing during the team's 2019 Foreign Tour in The Bahamas. He averaged 10.7 points and 8.5 rebounds in the four games and his driving dunk in the opener against the Commonwealth Bank Giants was recognized as a Top 10 play by ESPN's SportsCenter. . . . Baugh had two double-doubles during the four-game series and shot 50 percent (17-of-34). . . . His 4.8 assists per game led the team.

High School (Cane Ridge/Tennessee Prep Academy) A native of Nashville, he played his junior and senior seasons in Memphis at Tennessee Prep Academy. . . . He averaged 23.5 points and 10 rebounds his senior season and recorded 10 triple-doubles.. . .Played his first two high school seasons at Cane Ridge High in Nashville. . . . Was listed as a four-star prospect in 247Sports' Independent Ranking. . . . He can play both guard positions. . . . Was listed as the No. 4 prospect in Tennessee and the No. 93 player overall in the Class of 2019 according to 247Sports. . . . Rivals.com ranks Baugh as the No. 86 prospect in the nation.

2019-20 Season (Freshman) Started 13 games and averaged 10.8 points and 4.3 rebounds before being sidelined at the start of February with a knee injury. He did not appear in any of the team's final 11 games while recovering. . . . He scored a season-high 23 points in a Nov. 23 win over Ole Miss and scored 18 points each in home games against Cincinnati and SMU. . . . Scored in double figures in eight of his final 12 games of the season. . . . Averaged 11.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, shot 50 percent from the field and had 12 assists and eight blocks in the team's six December games. . . . Grabbed a career-high nine rebounds in a Dec. 3 win over Bradley. . . . Dished out a career-best eight assists in a Dec. 30 win over Tulane and played a season-high 35 minutes. . . . For the season, shot 51.3 percent from the field and 39 percent from beyond the arc. . . . Finished as the team's second-leading scorer at 10.8 points per game and second-leading rebounder at 4.3 per game for those who appeared in at least half the team's games. . . . Earned American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week honors Jan. 20 following his 18-point performance in a 60-49 win at home over Cincinnati. He made a season-high four 3-pointers in the game.

2019 Summer Jeffries led the team in scoring and rebounding during its 2019 Foreign Tour in The Bahamas. He averaged 18.5 points and 9.2 rebounds in the four games played in Nassau. . . . He shot 61.7 percent (29-of-47) and posted double-doubles against the Bahamas National Team (14 points, 10 rebounds) and Raw Talent Elite (17 and 12).

High School (Olive Branch) Rated as a 5-star prospect by ESPN and a 4-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals, Jeffries was ranked No. 1 overall in Mississippi and the No. 9 power forward in the nation. . . . As a senior, Jeffries averaged 23.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.6 blocks in leading Olive Branch to a 26-8 record and a state-runner-up finish in the MHSAA 5A tournament. . . . After the season, he was named the Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year, a honor that takes into account academic achievement and character, as well as athletic achievement. . . . As a junior, Jeffries averaged 20.8 points per game in leading Olive Branch to the Class 5A state title. . . . He scored 20 points and added 5 rebounds and 5 blocks in the state semifinals and scored 20 points in the championship game victory over Forest Hill. . . . After his junior season, Jeffries was named the Jackson Clarion-Ledger Player of the Year. Olive Branch finished with a 25-4 record.