MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Athletic Conference has named University of Memphis senior guard Tyler Harris to the Weekly Honor Roll after averaging 20.5 points per game last week.

Harris played an average of 30.2 minutes per game against both SMU on Thursday and Tulsa on Sunday. He shot 50 percent from the 3-point range and 60 percent from the floor altogether.

This season, Harris is averaging 9.9 points per game in 18.0 minutes per contest, and he has scored in double figures in five-straight games and 20-plus in two. Harris is shooting 49.3 percent from 3 this season (36-73), which would lead the AAC if he hit the league minimum of an average of 2.5 makes per game.

This is Harris’ first AAC honor this season. He was the AAC Freshman of the Week twice in 2018-19.