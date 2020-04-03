University of Memphis' Wiseman NCAA infractions case to be resolved through new process

The process - called the "independent accountability resolution process" - includes a team of 15 investigators and advocates with no school or conference affiliation

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The University of Memphis' NCAA infractions case about former Tigers basketball player James Wiseman will now be resolved in a brand-new process.

The process - called the "independent accountability resolution process" - includes a team of 15 investigators and advocates with no school or conference affiliations. They will investigate a case, and then it goes to another 15-member team of people - with no connection to schools or conferences - for review and a resolution.

The infractions case involves the university's handling of Wiseman.

Wiseman, whose mother accepted $11,500 from Penny Hardaway before he was named the Tigers' coach, was deemed ineligible by the NCAA in November, but he was granted a temporary restraining order by a Shelby County judge. Wiseman played three games before dropping the pending lawsuit against the NCAA, and was subsequently ordered to sit out 12 games and pay $11,500 to a charity of his choosing.

Wiseman remained with the team for the next seven games but withdrew from school to focus on preparing for June's NBA Draft.

University of Memphis Athletics released the following statement: