Here's where to find the 3 official watch parties for the Memphis Tigers March Madness run

University of Memphis athletics are hosting three official watch parties around the city Saturday as the Tigers take on Gonzaga in the second round.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tigers are back in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament for the first time in eight years, and after being Boise State in Portland Thursday, they are preparing to take on Gonzaga Saturday in the second round with an 8:40 p.m. tip off.

While the distance involved might make it a challenge for Tigers fans to travel to watch the team, venues around the city are hosting watch parties so Memphians can get together and cheer on their team from afar.

These games aren't just monumental for the Tigers, but the city as well. With star power all over the court, fans don't want to miss the action.

Here's the three official team watch parties happening around Memphis Saturday:

Brookhaven Pub & Grill

The home of coach Penny Hardaway's weekly radio show, Brookhaven is once again hosting festivities for the game.

Brookhaven opens at 11 a.m. Saturday and is located at 695 W. Brookhaven Cir. in east Memphis.

Hyatt Centric Beale Street Hotel

The Hyatt's Beale Street location will be hosting a watch party for the Tigers.

According to their website, the rooftop venue is a unique whiskey bar, with views of Beale Street, the Memphis skyline, and the Mississippi River.

The Hyatt Centric is located at 33 Beale St.

Grind City Brewing Company

The third official location to watch the Tigers is Grind City Brewing Co., the makers of Tiger Tail malt liquor.