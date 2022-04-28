NFL Draft dreams about to come true for Memphis, Horn Lake natives

Calvin Austin III, Nakobe Dean, Kenneth Walker III and Tyler Badie are just some of the Mid-South players hoping to hear their name called this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When the call comes is not important; the fact that phone is ringing at all is what matters to the Austins.

"People talk about, 'Is he going to be first round, second round, third round?' And to us, we're like, 'They don't know the journey,'" said Calvin Austin II, father of star Tigers receiver Calvin Austin III.

Austin's long road to the NFL Draft started by taking a walk-on roll at Memphis. He had a partial scholarship as a member of the Tigers track and field team, but wanted to play football. Through relentless work, he earned his football scholarship and went from unrecruited to undeniable.

"I'm beyond words," his father said. "More than anything I'm happy for him because I know how hard he's worked for that."

That pride rings true for parents and coaches alike.

Brad Boyette coached Nakobe Dean at Horn Lake High School. The Georgia Bulldogs linebacker is now a projected first-round pick.

"It would be no different if it were my own child," Boyette said. "It's like family."

If Dean treats this weekend like his signing day, Boyette said he will not spend much time celebrating before the preparation begins.

"From the excitement of announcing his decision on ESPN, later that day he's got a Georgia playbook in his hands and he's studying," Boyette said. "His goal isn't just to get there and play [in the NFL]. His goal is to be the best there."

Will Dean be the first Mid-South prospect to come off the board? Austin?

Will it be Arlington alum Kenneth Walker III or former Briarcrest star Tyler Badie?

Calvin's dad says it does not matter.