AP Source: NFL to discuss union's desire to cancel preseason

A person familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press the NFL plans to consider the NFL Players Association's recommendation to cancel the preseason though the league prefers to cut the schedule in half.

The NFL decided Wednesday to cut its preseason from four games to two.

The union's board of player representatives voted Thursday to ask the league to cancel the entire preseason schedule, according to two people who were part of that conversation.