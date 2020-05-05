Brett Favre received welfare money --to the tune of over $1 million-- for no-show speeches, according to audit

JACKSON, Mississippi —
A Mississippi audit says a nonprofit group used more than $1 million in welfare money to pay former NFL quarterback Brett Favre for multiple speaking engagements — but he did not show up at the events.
The information is in an audit of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, released Monday. Favre is not charged with wrongdoing.
State Auditor Shad White says his staff found $94 million in questionable expenses by Human Services and some nonprofit groups connected to the agency. A former Human Services director and five other people await trial on charges of misspending money that was supposed to help poor people.
Favre, who played college football at the University of Southern Mississippi, was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2016. He threw for 71,838 yards and 508 touchdowns. Favre was the first NFL quarterback to pass for 500 touchdowns, throw for 70,000 yards, complete 6,000 passes, and attempt 10,000 passes.