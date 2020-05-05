x
Brett Favre received welfare money --to the tune of over $1 million-- for no-show speeches, according to audit

Nonprofit group paid the former star NFL quarterback more than $1 million in welfare money for speaking engagements that he didn’t show up for
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters in Jackson, Miss., about his support for Willowood Developmental Center, a facility that provides training and assistance for special needs students,T he Mississippi state auditor’s office said in a report it released Monday, May 4, 2020, that a nonprofit group used welfare money to pay $1.1 million to Favre for multiple speaking engagements but Favre did not show up for the events. Favre was paid $500,000 in December 2017 and $600,000 in June 2018, according to an audit of the Mississippi Department of Human Services. Favre is not charged with any wrongdoing. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Mississippi —

A Mississippi audit says a nonprofit group used more than $1 million in welfare money to pay former NFL quarterback Brett Favre for multiple speaking engagements —  but he did not show up at the events.

The information is in an audit of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, released Monday. Favre is not charged with wrongdoing.

State Auditor Shad White says his staff found $94 million in questionable expenses by Human Services and some nonprofit groups connected to the agency. A former Human Services director and five other people await trial on charges of misspending money that was supposed to help poor people.

Favre, who played college football at the University of Southern Mississippi, was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2016. He threw for 71,838 yards and 508 touchdowns. Favre was the first NFL quarterback to pass for 500 touchdowns, throw for 70,000 yards, complete 6,000 passes, and attempt 10,000 passes.

