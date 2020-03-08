Cleveland Browns place QB Garrett Gilbert on COVID list, remove Jamie Gillan

The Cleveland Browns announced on Monday that they have placed quarterback Garrett Gilbert on the COVID-19 reserve list and removed punter Jamie Gillan from it.

BEREA, Ohio — After a week of training camp that largely consisted of coronavirus (COVID-19) testing, the Cleveland Browns have announced that they have placed quarterback Garrett Gilbert on the league's COVID-19 reserve list. Created in advance of the 2020 season, the NFL's COVID-19 list is reserved for "any player "who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons."

Entering his second season in Cleveland, Gilbert is currently slated to be the Browns' third-string quarterback behind starter Baker Mayfield and free-agent signee Case Keenum. Last season, the SMU product served as Mayfield's primary backup, appearing in five games and attempting a total of three passes on the year.

The addition of Gilbert wasn't the only move the Browns made regarding their COVID-19 list on Monday, as they removed second-year punter Jamie Gillan. "The Scottish Hammer" had been placed on the COVID-19 list last week, but revealed to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network that he had actually contracted COVID-19 earlier in the month and that his positive test could have stemmed from antibodies.

Per a new NFL rule, any player with a documented positive test since April 1 will be allowed into the team facility without the previously required consecutive negative tests.

Update: The NFL informed clubs Sunday that anyone with a prior, documented positive test for COVID-19 since April 1 will be allowed into team facility even without consecutive negative tests to start camp, per sources.



So, the Scottish Hammer, among others, should be back soon. https://t.co/TL0mCq5fjq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 3, 2020