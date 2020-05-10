Browns RB Nick Chubb to miss 'several weeks' with MCL injury

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb will miss several weeks with an MCL injury, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed on Monday.

CLEVELAND — While the Cleveland Browns left their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys with their third win in as many games, the team did suffer at least one significant setback on Sunday. According to head coach Kevin Stefanski, star running back Nick Chubb will go on injured reserve and miss several weeks after suffering what has been determined to be an MCL injury.

Chubb's injury will not require surgery, per Stefanski.

The 24-year-old Chubb exited Sunday's game in the second quarter after getting rolled up while blocking for quarterback Baker Mayfield on a passing play. After initially laying on the ground and grabbing at his leg for an extended period of time, the 2019 Pro Bowl selection was able to leave under his own power before heading to the locker room for the remainder of what was ultimately a 49-38 Browns win.

Despite Chubb's extended absence, Cleveland still managed to rush for 307 yards against the Cowboys, with D'Ernest Johnson leading the Browns with 95 yards. Without Chubb in the lineup, Kareem Hunt will take over as Cleveland's starting running back with Johnson and Dontrell Hilliard expected to fill out the Browns' depth chart.

The NFL's second-leading rusher a season ago, Chubb has been featured prominently in Stefanski's offense through the first four games of the 2020 season. Currently, the Georgia product ranks second in the NFL with 335 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns on the year.