Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez reveals cancer diagnosis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts Punter Rigoberto Sanchez shared Monday that doctors found he had a cancerous tumor.

In a post on Instagram, Sanchez said, "[...] it’s always God’s plan and it will always be bigger than my plans. So grateful to be surrounded by doctors that helped me catch the cancerous tumor before it spread all over my body."

Sanchez said he would be undergoing surgery on Tuesday.

"I know I have my amazing wife supporting me along with family, coaches, and friends reaching out," Sanchez said. "Unfortunately, there are things you can’t control in life and this is one of them."

Sanchez said he would miss playing time, but did not say how long he would be out.

Sanchez, 26, played college football at Hawaii and was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

