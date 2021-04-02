NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell shares his views on Tampa's Super Bowl effort

The commissioner gave his two cents on how the city has handled hosting the big game in the middle of the pandemic.

TAMPA, Fla — With just hours left to go before the Super Bowl, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell talked about all the changes that have taken place this season. He also talked about how well Tampa Bay has rolled with the punches - hosting this year‘s big game under such challenging circumstances.

“Well, they’ve been incredible,” said Goodell.

The NFL Commissioner had nothing but kind words for Tampa Bay, despite the obvious challenges created by hosting a Super Bowl in the middle of a pandemic.

“To this point, they’ve really gone above and beyond, and they deserve our praise and thanks. And, I think the people here in Tampa should be very proud of the work that they’ve done,” he said.

Goodell said he was incredibly proud of how the NFL managed to pull off a complete season without any major COVID outbreaks.

At times that meant empty or near-empty stadiums.

And while he couldn’t predict what next season might look like, they’ve learned, he said, to stay flexible and respond quickly.

“I don’t know when normal will occur again, and I don’t know if it ever will. I don’t know if anybody can do that,” said Goodell. “I know this. We have learned to operate in a very difficult environment. We have found solutions. And we will do it again.”

This summer’s Black Lives Matter protests also impacted the league.

Players and teams took a stand against racial injustice. But the NFL continues to struggle when it comes to minorities at the head coaching position. Something Goodell said they’ll continue to work on.

“I know people want to focus on the head coach, but there were a lot of positives. Three new general managers that are African American. There’s a lot more diversity in the coordinator positions also, and across the league,” he said. “So, there were some real positives to build on and that’s what we are going to do. We’re not satisfied, we feel we can do better and we’re going to.”

Goodell said through it all Tampa had never wavered. Never backed away from its commitment. And never asked for a replay or special consideration when it comes to hosting a future and hopefully more normal super bowl. That’s a decision, he said, left up to team owners.

“But I think everybody knows the unique circumstances that we face this season. They also know how extraordinary Tampa has been and working through that,” said Goodell. “I think that will be a big consideration in their minds when they do sit down and vote.”

Goodell also talked about crowd sizes and super bowl parties. He asked that people follow the CDC guidance and keep those gatherings small this year.