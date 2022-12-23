Judge orders DNA testing in Jerry Jones paternity lawsuit

Per Alexandra Davis' initial filing, she wants to be recognized as the Cowboys owner's daughter and released from the confidentiality agreement her mother agreed to.

DALLAS — A judge has ordered a paternity test in the newest development surrounding a lawsuit against Jerry Jones.

A lawsuit had previously been filed against Jones by Alexandra Davis, 25, who claimed that the Dallas Cowboys owner is her father. That original lawsuit had been filed in March but was later dismissed -- only to be filed again shortly after.

Davis' attorney, Andrew Bergman, said Davis was filing a new lawsuit to establish parentage that would "compel Mr. Jones to submit to DNA testing in order to prove that Mr. Jones is her father."

Jones' attorneys had requested to have the case dismissed, arguing that the 192nd Judicial District court does not have jurisdiction over paternity issues.

Davis filed her original lawsuit against Jones on March 3, alleging that Jones is her biological father, and that both she and her mother have been paid at least hundreds of thousands of dollars to conceal that secret, according to court records.

In their plea document asking to dismiss the case, Jones' lawyers Levi G. McCathern and Charles L. Babcock argued that Davis' claims were "submersed in hypothetical and contingent scenarios that are not justiciable because they have not occurred."

"This Court cannot assert jurisdiction over unripe claims and [Davis] cannot create it via her suit for declaratory relief," Jones' lawyers wrote in the filing. "Accordingly, this Court should dismiss [Davis'] claims with prejudice."

Jones' lawyers said Davis sent Jones a draft of her lawsuit before it was filed, and "asked whether he would like to 'make a deal' to 'assure that he would not be publicly or privately identified and/or declared as [Davis'] father,'" the filing said.

Jones "declined to pay," according to his lawyers, and the lawsuit was then filed.

Jones' lawyers described Davis as having made "'let's make a deal' overtures."

Their filing also denied all allegations made in Davis' initial lawsuit against Jones.

According to Davis' initial lawsuit, she asked to be recognized as Jones' daughter and released from the confidentiality agreement that her mother agreed to on her behalf, and without her consent, as a baby.

The newest development involving the paternity test was filed Dec. 22.