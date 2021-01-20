Colts quarterback Philip Rivers retiring

Rivers told the San Diego Union-Tribune, "It's just time."

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is retiring from the NFL, according to a report by the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Rivers, who took the Colts to the playoffs in his only season with the team, told the newspaper, "It's just time."

Rivers played 17 season in the NFL — 16 of them with the San Diego Chargers before joining the Colts for his final season.

In his last year, Rivers threw for 4,478 yards and 26 touchdowns while leading the Colts to the playoffs, ultimately losing in the AFC Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills.

Rivers is finishing his NFL career ranked fifth for both all-time passing yards (63,440) and all-time passing touchdowns (424).

On Twitter, the Colts thanked Rivers for his time with the team.

In a statement to ESPN, Rivers said he was grateful to both the Chargers and the Colts for his time in the league and thanked fans, teammates and referees for their relationships with him.

Read Rivers' full statement below:

"Every year, January 20th is a special and emotional day. It is St. Sebastian's Feast day, the day I played in the AFC championship without an ACL, and now the day that after 17 seasons, I'm announcing my retirement from the National Football League. Thank you God for allowing me to live out my childhood dream of playing quarterback in the NFL.

I am grateful to the Chargers for 16 seasons, and the Colts for the 17th season.

Thank you to all my coaches that helped me grow as a player and person.

Thanks to the support staff.

I appreciate the opposing defenses making it challenging physically and mentally every week... I also enjoyed the banter.

I appreciate the referees for putting up with all my fussing. I think I was right most of the time dadgummit!

Thanks to the fans in San Diego and around the nation that both cheered and booed.

Special thanks to my teammates. Without a doubt my favorite part of the game, being a teammate. Thank you for being mine.

Lastly, thank you to my wife and best friend Tiffany, and our children Halle, Caroline, Grace, Gunner, Sarah, Peter, Rebecca, Clare, and Anna. Could not have done it without y'all's unwavering support.

As my playing career comes to an end, the next chapter begins."

The Colts also released statements on Rivers retirement:

Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay

“Without question, Philip Rivers is one of the greatest, and no doubt one of the toughest, players to ever play this game. For 16 years wearing Chargers blue, Philip gave the Colts fits, but he was a wonder to watch because of his skill at the quarterback position, as well as his undeniable love for the game. Even though he wore the Horseshoe for only one season, it was a season to remember, and we were fortunate to have his leadership and passion in our building for this part of our climb. We wish Philip the best in his retirement, and we will join fans in San Diego and Los Angeles in saluting him as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame someday soon.”

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard

“Philip Rivers made lasting impressions with every teammate and coach he competed with over the course of his 17 NFL seasons. I can’t overstate the importance of Philip’s leadership for us both on and off the field this past season. In one of the more unique years this league has seen, Philip’s veteran presence guided our team and played a major role in helping us reach the postseason. I’m not only appreciative of Philip’s contribution to the Colts in 2020, but the impact he made in the NFL and in the game of football during his career. He leaves the game with Hall of Fame success in multiple areas. We wish Philip, Tiffany and his family all the best moving forward.”

Colts Head Coach Frank Reich