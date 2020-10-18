Henry, Titans rally past Texans 42-36 in OT, remain unbeaten

The Titans overcame two turnovers, Stephen Gostkowski having a field goal blocked and missing another and the defense giving up 335 yards passing.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Derrick Henry took a direct snap and ran 5 yards for a touchdown 3:30 into overtime and the Tennessee Titans remained undefeated, rallying to beat the Houston Texans 42-36.

The Titans overcame two turnovers, Stephen Gostkowski having a field goal blocked and missing another and the defense giving up 335 yards passing and four touchdown passes to Deshaun Watson.

Watson’s final TD pass put Houston up 36-29 with 1:50 left.