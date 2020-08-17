'We are going to support our players': Cleveland Browns owners Dee & Jimmy Haslam discuss members of team kneeling during national anthem

The two also discussed what happens next as far as turning those sentiments into positive change.

CLEVELAND — The killing of George Floyd back in May sparked a larger discussion about racial justice both in Cleveland and around the country. In some ways, the National Football League is now one of the larger talking points, although not completely in the way one would expect.

As sports have gradually returned from the coronavirus shutdown, athletes across several different leagues have been using their voices to speak out against inequities in our society. Perhaps the most notable demonstration has been the decision by some players to kneel during the pregame playing of the national anthem, something entire NBA teams have even done in recent weeks.

The practice of kneeling for the anthem began with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016, and led to a wide range of passionate reactions on both sides. Even with the conversation having shifted four years later, scores of fans and commentators have ripped the gesture as disrespectful to the country and the flag, despite numerous players stressing that is not the case.

Yet despite the simmering debate over the issue, Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are making their position quite clear.

"One of the great things about this country, one of the many great things, is the ability to have freedom of speech and being able to express yourself, so we are going support our players," Jimmy Haslam said during a Sunday press conference. "We are going to be fully supportive of our players, no matter what they decide to do."

The statement is the strongest yet from either Haslam on the issue, and mostly echoes sentiments from back in 2017 when roughly 20 Browns players took a knee during a game in Indianapolis. It's also notable as the family has in the past donated money to President Donald Trump, a fierce critic of kneeling.

The issue hit home for the Browns not long after Floyd's death in Minneapolis, when quarterback Baker Mayfield declared he will be among those kneeling this upcoming season. It made him one of the first white players in the NFL to make such a decision, as to this point the vast majority of those protesting have been Black.

As expected, his words drew a mixed response, but the Haslams say they trust him and others to speak out in a way that's best for them.

"There is just all of this condemnation from one side versus the other, rather than everybody trying to understand, "'Well, why is that important to you, Baker? You are a thoughtful young man. You understand the ramifications,'" Jimmy said, adding that the team will accept any backlash that may come its way.

Members of the Browns organization have been vocal about the need to address racial inequities in society, especially head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry (one of the few Black GMs in the league). Their efforts have been lauded by those in the local and national media, and are receiving support from ownership.

"I know Andrew Berry launched the #BeTheSolution campaign, and the biggest part of that was to listen and learn – listen to each other instead of just throwing somebody under the bus for not wanting to believe the way you want to," Dee said. "Somewhere along the line, we completely lost that respect, and the civil discourse, [the respect] is gone. Hopefully, we can get that back, and maybe we can be an example of that."

The Haslams also believe it is important to not just focus on acts such as kneeling, but also think about what happens next as far as turning those sentiments into positive change.

"Dee and I can issue some great statement, but what you all really ought to look at is what ourselves, our coaches and our players are doing the rest of the week, if you will, to make this country a better place to live, work and raise a family."