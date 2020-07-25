NFL camps set to open with deal in place

The NFLPA approved a working agreement with the NFL on Friday.

NEW YORK — NFL training camps are set to open after the league and the players’ union reached agreement on several issues.

They include future salary cap mechanisms and how players can opt out of the upcoming season because of the coronavirus.

The NFL Players Association’s executive committee and 32 player representatives approved the offers Friday. Players who decide they want to opt out have until Aug. 3 to do so,and they will receive a stipend from the owners.

The amount of the stipend will be $350,000 for medical opt outs and $150,000 for voluntary opt outs, two people with knowledge of the decisions told The Associated Press.