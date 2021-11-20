x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Tune has TDs passing, rushing, No. 17 Houston beats Memphis

Houston led 21-3 at halftime but Memphis closed within eight points in the fourth quarter.
Credit: AP
Houston cornerbacks Alex Hogan (19) and Damarion Williams (6) react after Memphis wide receiver Eddie Lewis, back, dropped a pass in the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON — Clayton Tune threw for 264 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score as No. 17 Houston extended its winning streak to 10 games with a 31-13 victory over Memphis. 

Tune threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Nathaniel Dell in the second quarter. The QB was picked off twice, the first snapping a streak of 192 attempts without an interception. 

Houston led 21-3 at halftime but Memphis closed within eight points in the fourth quarter. 

Seth Henigan threw for 208 yards and a touchdown for Memphis.

Related Articles

 

In Other News

Concerns grow over Chinese tennis star