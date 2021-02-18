No. 19 Tennessee bounces back against South Carolina with a season-best performance from Fulkerson, Bailey

It's the most points Tennessee has scored since Dec. 2020.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — No. 19 Tennessee responded after a loss on the road against LSU with a 93-73 win at home against South Carolina.

The Vols were led by a career-high from redshirt junior guard Victor Bailey Jr, he had 29 points after hitting seven threes against the Gamecocks, which ties a career-high.

John Fulkerson seemed to break out of his recent slump as well, scoring 19 points after shooting 7/12 from the field. It's his first time scoring in double figures in five games. Freshman Jaden Springer added 16 points of his own.

Sophomore guard Josiah-Jordan James did not play tonight for Tennessee.

Next up, the Vols will host rival Kentucky in Thompson-Boling Arena. That game is scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. on Saturday.