Ole Miss announces football season attendance plan

As established by the State of Mississippi's latest executive orders, Ole Miss home football games will be at 25 percent capacity in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to begin the upcoming season.



Ole Miss' 2020 attendance plan, which is based on guidelines from the state and the Southeastern Conference in response to COVID-19, can be found in its entirety at www.olemissgameday.com. Key components include face covering requirements throughout the stadium, social distancing between households and no tailgating on campus.



"We appreciate the diligence of our state and conference leadership in addressing these difficult decisions, and under their guidelines, our staff have developed a thoughtful plan to begin the season," said Keith Carter, Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. "We ask the Ole Miss family for their cooperation and understanding as we adapt to the changes necessary in order to hold athletics events. While we're all disappointed that we cannot enjoy The Grove this year, we look forward to providing a safe environment for as many fans as permitted at Vaught-Hemingway. Most importantly, we are grateful that our student-athletes will have the opportunity to play the game they love."



Ole Miss will host five games, all against SEC opponents, beginning Sept. 26 against Florida. Other home contests include Alabama (Oct. 10), Auburn (Oct. 24), South Carolina (Nov. 14) and Mississippi State (Nov. 28) in the annual Battle for the Golden Egg.



With the revised schedule of games, home tickets will be available on a single-game basis and sold in monthly selection waves. In each wave, fans will be able to choose from the next month's home games and pick their preferred stadium section, which will each be sold at 25 percent capacity. Ole Miss Athletics will determine the reserved seats for each ticket-holder by socially distancing accounts within each section.