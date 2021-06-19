Ole Miss arena named for Madison, Mississippi, couple after $10 million gift

The arena is now called "The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss."

OXFORD, Miss — A Mississippi couple is giving $10 million to University of Mississippi athletics, and the school's basketball and event arena has been named for them.

A news release says the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning board approved the name Thursday.

John Black is a retired certified public accountant and entrepreneur from Madison. He and his wife say they've been fortunate financially and want to make a gift they could enjoy with their family.

They have three adult children, eight grandchildren and a great-granddaughter, most of whom attended Mississippi.