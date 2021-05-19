"A huge honor" | Knoxville native will compete in weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics

USA Weightlifting nominated Wes Kitts of Knoxville to represent the U.S. in Tokyo. He was one of four men and four women selected for the team, which is expected to be approved by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.



Kitts, 31, has a pretty impressive resume already. He has been the Pan American Games Champion, been the Pan American Champion twice and has made three appearances at the world championships.



“It wasn’t until after qualification for the Olympics in 2016 that I it dawned on me that I even had the potential to go to the Olympics. I moved out to California to pursue weightlifting. Being a part of Team USA is a huge honor, and I’m in amazing company. It’s what we’re all doing this for,” said Kitts.