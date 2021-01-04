Nats postpone Opening Day after a player tests positive for COVID

The result came from a COVID-19 test conducted Monday, while the Nationals were still in Florida for spring training.

WASHINGTON — Opening Day for the Washington Nationals has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. The result came from a test conducted Monday, while the Nationals were still in Florida for spring training.

A player for the Washington Nationals tested positive for COVID-19, and four teammates and a staff member were quarantined on the eve of the start of the regular season after contact tracing, general manager Mike Rizzo said Wednesday.

According to a team statement, contact tracing is ongoing within the organization.,

"Out of an abundance of caution, the game will not be made up on Friday," the team's official statement said.

Throughout spring training, the Nationals did not have a positive COVID-19 test within the players on its team. The test that came back positive in Florida this week is the only known test to come back positive since the team had been down there at the end of February.