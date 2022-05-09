Arkansas community mourns loss of college football player

Ouachita Baptist University is mourning the loss of one of their own after 21-year-old Clark Yarbrough died following a sudden collapse on Sunday morning.

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — The Ouachita Baptist University (OBU) football team is mourning the loss of one of their own as the university announced that a player died after collapsing on Sunday morning.

The university posted online, announcing the passing of 21-year-old senior lineman, Clark Yarbrough, with the cause of death still unknown.

The senior came to OBU by way of Sachse, Texas, where he played high school football. Yarbrough had been with the OBU Tigers since 2019.

The 6'1, 280-pound lineman played all 11 games last year, finishing with 27 tackles for the season and even receiving an honorable mention in the Great-American Conference.

That focus continued into this season, with Yarbrough helping lead the Tigers to a win in their season opener, recording 2 tackles in OBU's victory last Thursday.