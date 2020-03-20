Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism announces closings, limit of some services

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks , Heritage and Tourism (ADPHT), announced that ADPHT is instituting closings and/or limited access to some of its parks and museums in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective Friday, March 20.

“We believe the closing of welcome centers, heritage museums and some limiting of access and services at our parks is the best thing to do for our visitors and our staff,” said Secretary Hurst. “People can still come enjoy our beautiful state parks, where social distancing is achievable; but they can also get some great stress relief by hiking or biking our trails, enjoying our lakes, or just sitting still and taking in the great outdoors.”