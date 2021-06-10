Bass Pro Shops lures kids to the joys of fishing by giving away 500 fishing rods

Over the next two weekends, kids are invited to Bass Pro Locations to catch their first fish, get free crafts, and take home a "first fish" certificate.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bass Pro Shops wants children to put down their digital devices and pick up a fishing rod. Thursday the store in downtown Memphis donated 500 fishing rods to Youth Villages and Memphis Kids in Nature.

Some of the kids were able to put their rods to use right away in the catch-and-release pond in the store. Officials say they hope to inspire future generations to enjoy, love, and conserve the great outdoors.

“It's challenging kids to put down those electrical devices, get away from the screens and pick up a fishing pole and start fishing,” said David Hagel, Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid General Manager.

Thursday’s event is part of the Bass Pro's Gone Fishing campaign. Over the next two weekends, kids of all ages are invited to both Bass Pro Locations to catch their first fish, get free crafts, and take home a "first fish" certificate.