Fish for free in Tennessee this Saturday

Fishing without a license in Tennessee will be allowed for one day - Saturday, June 11 - during the state's upcoming free fishing day.
Credit: battler - stock.adobe.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Fishing without a license in Tennessee will be allowed for one day during the state's upcoming free fishing day.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says anyone may fish for free without a license in Tennessee's public waters on Saturday. The agency said it offers the annual free fishing day in hopes of increasing interest in the recreational activity.

In an effort to attract more young people to fishing, children ages 15 and younger may fish without a license from Saturday through June 17, the agency said Tuesday.

Tennessee usually charges fees for required fishing licenses. The free fishing offer applies to Tennessee's public waters, lakes owned and operated by the wildlife agency, and state park facilities. Some privately owned pay lakes and ponds may continue to charge, the agency said.

The agency said it annually stocks several thousand pounds of fish for various events, which can be found on the TWRA's website.

Free Fishing Day June 11th

#freefishingday is Saturday, June 11. Take advantage of this opportunity to introduce someone to #fishing, pick up a dusty pole and remember the joy of fishing or simply find and enjoy an event near you at https://license.gooutdoorstennessee.com/Event/EventsHome.aspx. #tnwildlife #gooutdoorstennessee

Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

