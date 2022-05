The festival happens every year with monthly events in between.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Mushroom Festival is underway through Sunday at Meeman-Shelby Forest Park with the goal of bringing Mid-Southerners together for all things nature!

The festival happens every year with monthly events in between. Folks are invited to camp at the 13,000-acre park for the whole event.